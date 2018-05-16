  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Astronauts, cooling system, International Space Station, Local TV, nasa, Orbital ATK, Rocket, Space Station, spacewalk

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA astronauts are taking a spacewalk to shuffle around a couple of space station pumps.

Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold emerged from the International Space Station on Wednesday. They need to rearrange the space station’s external cooling system by swapping the positions of two spare ammonia pumps.

♦♦♦ Click Here To Watch The Spacewalk Live On The NASA Website ♦♦♦

NASA wants the best spare in the best spot. One pump got too cold because of a power shutdown 17 years ago and is called Frosty. The other spewed out ammonia five years ago and is dubbed Leaky.

Meanwhile, the station’s six-man crew is expecting a delivery. Orbital ATK plans to launch a supply ship Sunday from Wallops Island, Virginia. Weather permitting, the pre-dawn flight of the Antares rocket should be visible along the East Coast from New England to South Carolina.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s