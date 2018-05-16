  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMThe Doctors
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Alligator, Extortion, Garland, Isaias Garcia, jail, kidnapping, Shelton Hotel
(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut police say a man who placed a 3-foot alligator on top of a man in an extortion attempt was arrested.

The Connecticut Post reports that 30-year-old Isaias Garcia, of Garland was held on $250,000 bail after pleading not guilty Tuesday to charges including kidnapping and threatening.

Authorities say a 21-year-old man called his aunt April 6 to say he had been kidnapped and his abductor was demanding $800.

The aunt contacted police who told her to demand proof her nephew was OK. Police say she received a photograph of her nephew face down in a bathtub, the open-mouthed alligator on top of him.

Police traced the suspect’s phone to a Shelton hotel where he was arrested. Online judicial court records did not list an attorney for Garcia.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s