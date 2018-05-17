LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Backstreet Boys have a new single.

They released “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” on Thursday, along with a video that shows the quintet all dancing together. Singer Nick Carter tweeted thanks to fans for 25 years of support.

New @backstreetboys single AND video out now!!! Thank YOU for sticking with us for 25 years… here’s to the next chapter!!#DONTGOBREAKINGMYHEART #letsgohttps://t.co/NWiAb3FZbn pic.twitter.com/B5oGENjzO2 — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) May 17, 2018

Carter, Brian Littrell, Kevin Richardson, A.J. McLean and Howie Dorough will resume a 21-show Las Vegas residency in July.

