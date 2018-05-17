  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Doctors
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bomb Squad, Detonated, dynamite, McKinney, Plano PD, shed, Texas, weapon
Dynamite samples on display during the University of Denver open house for its Applied Research and Tech Institute at its field test location east of Aurora. Joe Amon, The Denver Post (Photo By Joe Amon/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

MCKINNEY(CBSDFW.COM) – Collin County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Plano PD Bomb Squad removed four sticks of dynamite from a shed this afternoon.

It happened at a home in the 100 block of Covey Lane.

The bomb squad took the dynamite to a nearby wooded area and detonated it.

Five houses near the area were evacuated and residents were advised to stay inside their homes.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s