DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas Animal Services officer is accused of animal cruelty.

Eric Pogue was arrested Wednesday after an investigation by the City for failure to follow procedure and violence against an animal.

In a statement, the City said Pogue violently threw a 4-week-old kitten after it bit him. The kitten suffered severe trauma during the incident and was non-responsive as a result.

Pogue is charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals, which is a third-degree felony. He was also placed on Administrative Leave.

Dallas Animal Services said cruelty of any type isn’t tolerated.