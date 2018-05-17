  • CBS 11On Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police have made an arrest related to the strangulation death of Carla Flores-Pavon.

Police said the suspect, Jimmy Eugene Johnson III, 24, was arrested during a traffic stop in Walker County with stolen items that belonged to Pavon in his car.

Dallas Police detectives traveled to Walker County to interview him after he waived his miranda rights.

Johnson is charged with murder and is being held in the Walker County Jail on a $500,000 bond.  He will be transferred to Dallas soon.

Charges could be upgraded to capital murder.

The 26-year-old was found dead around 4:00 p.m. last Wednesday, May 9 at an apartment at 6104 LBJ Service Road.

A source told CBS11, Flores-Pavon had met up with a man she had connected with on a chat room.

screen shot 2018 05 10 at 5 16 57 pm Dallas Police Make Arrest In Transgender Woman Homicide

Carla Flores-Pavon (Facebook)

Police said Pavon was not targeted for her transgender lifestyle.  The motive was robbery.

 

Comments
  1. jstephencooper says:
    May 17, 2018 at 2:43 pm

    “The description of being transgender as a “lifestyle” is misguided and damaging. It furthers the misconception that being trans is a lifestyle choice rather than an innate knowledge that a person’s gender identity differs from the one they were assigned at birth.”

