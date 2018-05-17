GREENVILLE (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities have destroyed more than 3,100 marijuana plants after an East Texas landowner reported finding an illegal campsite with trees cleared and an irrigated pot-growing operation.

The Greenville Herald-Banner reports the property owner on Monday told law officers about coming upon the site in northeast Hunt County. Sheriff’s officials on Wednesday announced the bust and estimated the cost of setting up the location — including tents, generators, fuel, food and water for several people— was about $15,000.

Deputies with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation that included uncovering irrigation lines at the scene, which was vacant as officers arrived.

Officials estimate the marijuana would have had a street value of about $186,000.

In Dallas, getting caught with some marijuana may not mean a trip to jail anymore.

A new program approved in 2017 by the Dallas City Council will let people walk away with only a ticket if they’re caught with less than four ounces of marijuana.

If they are caught, they’ll have to appear in court much like when someone gets a speeding ticket.

Some supporters of marijuana in Dallas say they’ve been caught with less than four ounces and received harsh punishment.

The City of Dallas says they hope the program will reduce jail time for nonviolent offenses, cut down the time officers spend at the jail processing these suspects and improve officer response time to other emergencies.

Offenders would be eligible to walk away with a ticket if they have a valid ID and are at least 17 years old, with no other prior convictions. They’d also have to provide a thumbprint.