FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A one-inch residential gas line ruptured in Fort Worth, causing gas to get into the sanitary sewer system and start bubbling up into the toilets and sinks in surrounding homes, the fire department said.

The Fort Worth Fire Department said the main focus is on Los Padres Court, but two other cul-de-sacs have been evacuated as well: 7400 Catlow Court and 7400 San Isabel Court.

The gas line was struck by a crew digging in the area.

This is a developing story.