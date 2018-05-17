NEW YORK (AP) – Houston’s James Harden, Cleveland’s LeBron James and Anthony Davis of New Orleans are the finalists for the NBA’s MVP award.
Harden, who led the league in scoring, has twice been a runner-up for the award, including last year when Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook won. James has won the MVP award four times.
The three finalists for the individual awards were announced on Wednesday. The winners will be announced on June 25 in Santa Monica, California during the NBA Awards show.
Davis was also a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year, along with Utah’s Rudy Gobert and Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid.
MVP
James Harden, Houston Rockets
LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers
Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans
ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz
Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers
Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
COACH OF THE YEAR
Dwane Casey, Toronto Raptors
Quin Snyder, Utah Jazz
Brad Stevens, Boston Celtics
SIXTH MAN
Eric Gordon, Houston Rockets
Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors
Lou Williams, Los Angeles Clippers
MOST IMPROVED PLAYER
Clint Capela, Houston Rockets
Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn Nets
Victor Oladipo, Indiana Pacers
