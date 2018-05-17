NEW YORK (AP) – Houston’s James Harden, Cleveland’s LeBron James and Anthony Davis of New Orleans are the finalists for the NBA’s MVP award.

Harden, who led the league in scoring, has twice been a runner-up for the award, including last year when Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook won. James has won the MVP award four times.

The three finalists for the individual awards were announced on Wednesday. The winners will be announced on June 25 in Santa Monica, California during the NBA Awards show.

Davis was also a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year, along with Utah’s Rudy Gobert and Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid.

MVP

James Harden, Houston Rockets

LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

COACH OF THE YEAR

Dwane Casey, Toronto Raptors

Quin Snyder, Utah Jazz

Brad Stevens, Boston Celtics

SIXTH MAN

Eric Gordon, Houston Rockets

Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors

Lou Williams, Los Angeles Clippers

MOST IMPROVED PLAYER

Clint Capela, Houston Rockets

Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn Nets

Victor Oladipo, Indiana Pacers

