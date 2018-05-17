  • CBS 11On Air

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say the killing of a Texas man as he was leaving a Kansas City health club was not a random shooting.

Twenty-five-year-old Darrell Allen was shot Wednesday night after leaving a Genesis Health Club at a south Kansas City shopping area. Allen’s hometown wasn’t available.

Spokesman Darrin Snapp says a man began chasing Allen and shot at him for about 100 yards before the victim was hit. Snapp says it appears the suspect targeted Allen but a motive is unclear.

Police found Allen on a sidewalk. He later died at an area hospital.

The suspect fled. He was described as a black man wearing a white shirt, who left in a dark-colored passenger vehicle.

 

