(CBSDFW.COM) – A short audio clip is completely puzzling the world and pitting friend against friend in the online debate. What is the voice saying – is it Yanny or is it Laurel?

Some people think they hear the word “Laurel” while others are convinced it says “Yanny.” It’s the most perplexing phenomenon since the great the dress debate of 2015.

“Yanny or Laurel” took the internet by storm after a Reddit user posted the short clip of a word being read out loud, asking fellow Reddit users a simple question:

What do you hear? The clip was posted a few days ago, and now hundreds of thousands of people are engaged in a debate over what they hear.

Ivanka Trump, Kellyanne Conway, Sarah Sanders, Vice President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump all weigh in on the Yanny vs. Laurel debate.

screen shot 2018 05 17 at 6 45 10 pm Yanny Or Laurel? The White House Weighs In!

President Donald Trump weighs in on Yanny vs. Laurel

President Trump said he didn’t hear Yanny or Laurel.  He heard “Covefe!”

