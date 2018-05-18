(CBSDFW.COM) – The dog days of summer will be soon upon us but you don’t have to go too far to cool down.

Epic Waters is a public-private partnership in Grand Prairie. One of a kind indoor water park with a retractable roof. It is celebrating its first summer in North Texas.

“When its hot outside we can close the roof, when its nice outside we can open it up,” said Michael Hays, General Manager at Epic Waters. A new wave pool is expected to open on the Memorial Day weekend.

Tickets start at $24, Grand Prairie resident get a break on the price.

Remember Drive-in movies? How about Dive-in movies? NRH2O is offering a half off general admission after 5pm on some Fridays starting June 22. You can watch a movie sitting in the wave pool.

Crayola Factory celebrates its very first summer. Inside an air-conditioned place, families can personalize crayons and memories. And, its not just for kids, the venue features Crayola after dark events… For big kids 21 and older.

You can save a couple of bucks if you buy tickets online.