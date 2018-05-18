MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – A series of crashes along Interstate-30 early Friday kept emergency crews busy and drivers frustrated throughout the night. All of the crashes happened at about 3:00 a.m. in different parts of the DFW area — one in Mesquite, one in Dallas and one in Arlington.

The crash in Mesquite left one woman dead. It happened in the westbound lanes of the interstate near Motley Drive. Police said that a big rig became disabled and pulled off onto the freeway’s shoulder. A woman in a black sedan was traveling at a normal highway speed, officials explained, when she struck the back of the big rig and died.

Traffic was being forced onto the service road overnight, but the interstate has since been opened up again.

Meanwhile, workers are still in the process of cleaning up another crash in Dallas, where a UPS truck jackknifed and flipped over after colliding with a smaller vehicle in the eastbound lanes of Interstate-30, near Ferguson Road. Packages and other debris were spilled across the roadway, but nobody was injured.

“As long as no one’s hurt, at least we can pick up the pieces of everything else really easily,” said Lt. Patrick Arnold with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.

The entire westbound side of the highway is shut down, and all but one lane heading eastbound. The westbound lanes are blocked with debris and leaking oil, while the eastbound side of the interstate is covered with boxes that UPS will need to retrieve. Officials said that it could be a long while before traffic is restored.

The HOV lanes in both directions will remain closed until the Texas Department of Transportation can repair the barrier wall which was damaged in the crash. That work is certainly not expected to happen on Friday morning, and may not even take place until another day.

Finally, another crash involving a big rig shut down Interstate-30 in Arlington, near Collins Street. Details about this incident have not been released, but nobody was seriously hurt. All lanes of the freeway were closed for a short period of time, but lanes quickly started to open back up to regular traffic.