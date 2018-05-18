DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Approximately 50 attendees of the 2018 AT&T Byron Nelson Classic in South Dallas have been attended to for heat-related issues Dallas-Fire Rescue said Friday afternoon.

Most of them “have been very proactive about treating their symptoms and only needing a place to cool off,” DFR said in a news release.

Treatment for these patients have mostly been ice packs, water, being placed by fans or in an air-conditioned tent; with the occasional administration of IV fluids.

One person has had to be taken to the hospital.

Dallas Fire-Rescue has EMS crews staffed at the AT&T Byron Nelson Classic all weekend, with a particular focus on heat-related illnesses.