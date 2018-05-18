CBS 11 NEWS @ 4:30WATCH LIVE
  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:00 PMUndercover Boss: Celebrity Edition
    View All Programs
  • On Air
Filed Under:AT&T Byron Nelson Classic, Dallas Fire Rescue, EMS, Golf Tournament, heat, Heat-Related Illness, Local TV, South Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Approximately 50 attendees of the 2018 AT&T Byron Nelson Classic in South Dallas have been attended to for heat-related issues Dallas-Fire Rescue said Friday afternoon.

Most of them “have been very proactive about treating their symptoms and only needing a place to cool off,” DFR said in a news release.

Treatment for these patients have mostly been ice packs, water, being placed by fans or in an air-conditioned tent; with the occasional administration of IV fluids.

One person has had to be taken to the hospital.

Dallas Fire-Rescue has EMS crews staffed at the AT&T Byron Nelson Classic all weekend, with a particular focus on heat-related illnesses.

screen shot 2018 05 18 at 4 47 25 pm Heat Taking Toll On Fans At Byron Nelson Golf Tournament

Byron Nelson Classic in Dallas (CBS11)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s