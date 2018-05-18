DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s less than 24 hours away from the Royal Wedding, and excitement is building in North Texas. Several venues will be hosting watch parties.

“The Rustic” in Dallas will be hosting a “Royal Wedding” brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Owner Kyle Noonan is encouraging women to wear old bridesmaids dresses.

“It’s almost like an ugly sweater contest where worst bridesmaid dress wins,” said Noonan.

At the British Emporium in Grapevine, customers snapped up royal wedding souvenirs. Owner Sheela Bailey said business has doubled from the excitement.

“We thought William and Kate’s wedding was popular. Harry and Meghan’s is more popular. She’s a Hollywood actress. She’s marrying into the upper echelons, the upper ranks of the royal family. Everyone has royal wedding fever. Everyone’s excited. It’s almost like the marriage of 2 countries,” said Bailey.

Bailey said around 100 people are expected to attend Saturday’s Royal Wedding watch party. There will be tea, a hat contest and cake.

“We’ll be here at 5 a.m. The ceremony will start at 6 a.m. We’re asking people to dress like they’re going to a wedding,” said Bailey.

Trudi Gonser and her daughter plan to watch the wedding at home. They bought decorations and ingredients for a Royal Wedding breakfast.

“Everybody feels good about happy occasions. It’s like a storybook, because she is a girl who grew up in California and probably never thought she’d be marrying a royal prince!” said customer Trudi Gonser.

The owner of the Rustic said if attendees are too embarrassed to wear their bridesmaid dress, they can bring it Saturday to be donated as a prom dress for students who can’t afford one.