FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Survivors of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, took to social media to express outrage and heartbreak after the latest school shooting in Texas, where authorities say a gunman opened fire, killing at least eight people.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas students Jaclyn Corin said in a tweet that her “heart is so heavy” for the students at Santa Fe High School, telling them Parkland will stand with them.

My heart is so heavy for the students of Santa Fe High School. It’s an all too familiar feeling no one should have to experience. I am so sorry this epidemic touched your town – Parkland will stand with you now and forever. pic.twitter.com/ckVPxYi6qz — Jaclyn Corin (@JaclynCorin) May 18, 2018

She also directed her frustration at President Donald Trump, urging him to “DO SOMETHING” because children are being killed.

Classmate David Hogg warned the city that politicians would soon descend on the school acting like they care but are only looking to boost approval ratings.

Get ready for two weeks of media coverage of politicians acting like they give a shit when in reality they just want to boost their approval ratings before midterms. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) May 18, 2018

Corin and Hogg were part of a grassroots movement that rallied hundreds of thousands for gun reform. Texas has more than 1 million residents who are licensed to carry handguns.

Both students and adults are among the dead and wounded at Santa Fe High.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)