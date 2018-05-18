  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:escape artist, highway, Kangaroo, Local TV, marsupial, Sheriff's Office, South Carolina

CLARKS HILL, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s most talented escape artist may be a kangaroo.

News outlets report the McCormick County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that a mischievous marsupial was roaming the county for the second time in three days. Maj. Robert Christie says authorities have yet to discern how it escaped, but it’s likely the kangaroo found a weak spot in the fence or a gate left open.

The kangaroo’s Houdini act first was noticed Tuesday, when Sheriff Clark Sterns says calls came streaming in about a kangaroo sighting along Highway 28. Sterns says its owner was notified and was able to corral the animal. Details about the kangaroo’s Thursday morning exploits and capture were not released.

The sheriff’s office says the unidentified owners are properly licensed to keep the kangaroo in South Carolina.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s