Dimitrios Pagourtzis, John Barnes, Santa Fe High School, School Resource Officer, Texas School Shooting

SANTA FE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A school resource officer — one of two officers whom Texas Governor Greg Abbott hailed as a hero — was among those injured in a mass shooting Friday morning at Santa Fe High School near Houston.

Seventeen-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis was being held on a capital murder charge after authorities say he fatally shot 10 people and wounded at least 10 others at his high school in Santa Fe, about 30 miles southeast of Houston.

School police officer John Barnes was shot in the arm when he confronted the gunman. The identity of the other officer has not yet been released.

“Their actions probably ensured that more lives were not lost,” said the Governor.

A bullet damaged the bone and a major blood vessel around Barnes’ elbow, which required surgery to repair, said David Marshall, chief nursing officer at the University of Texas Medical Branch.

He said Barnes was in stable condition.

Barnes was the first to engage Pagourtzis, according to Marshall.

Emergency medical personnel stage in the Santa Fe High School parking lot. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

