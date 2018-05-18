SANTA FE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A substitute teacher and a Pakistani exchange student were among the victims who died in a shooting at Santa Fe High School Friday, officials said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed 10 people — nine students and one teacher — were killed and 10 others were injured after a teenager opened fire inside the school that’s about 35 miles southeast of Houston.

The suspect in the shooting, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, was arrested and charged with capital murder.

Substitute teacher Ann Perkins was among those who died. According to those who knew her, she was a beloved teacher and was well-loved in the community.

Officials also identified another victim as Sabika Sheikh, a Pakistani exchange student. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Sabika’s family and friends,” said Aizaz Ahmad Chaudry, Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States.