  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:00 PMUndercover Boss: Celebrity Edition
    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    View All Programs
  • On Air
Filed Under:Ann Perkins, exchange student, Pakistan, Sabika Sheikh, Santa Fe High School, School Shooting, substitute teacher, Texas School Shooting

SANTA FE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A substitute teacher and a Pakistani exchange student were among the victims who died in a shooting at Santa Fe High School Friday, officials said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed 10 people — nine students and one teacher — were killed and 10 others were injured after a teenager opened fire inside the school that’s about 35 miles southeast of Houston.

The suspect in the shooting, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, was arrested and charged with capital murder.

Substitute teacher Ann Perkins was among those who died. According to those who knew her, she was a beloved teacher and was well-loved in the community.

ann Substitute Teacher, Exchange Student Among Victims Of Texas School Shooting

Ann Perkins (Source: Facebook)

Officials also identified another victim as Sabika Sheikh, a Pakistani exchange student. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Sabika’s family and friends,” said Aizaz Ahmad Chaudry, Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States.

sabika Substitute Teacher, Exchange Student Among Victims Of Texas School Shooting

Sabika Sheikh (Source: Pakistan Association of Greater Houston/Facebook)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s