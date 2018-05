Dimitrios Pagourtzis Identified As Sante Fe High School ShooterLaw enforcement sources told CBS News that the shooter is 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis.

Mom Grieves From Hospital Bed Online - 'Every Time I Close My Eyes, I See My Babies; I See Them Dead' The Denton County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting at a home in Ponder that left five people dead, consisting of three children and two men, including the shooter.

Former Playboy Centerfold Apparently Jumps To Death With SonA former Playboy centerfold involved in a custody battle apparently jumped with her 7-year-old son to their deaths from the 25th floor of a Manhattan hotel, law enforcement officials said Friday.

Ammo Box Falls From Military Chopper, Crashes Into Texas SchoolAuthorities are trying to determine how a box of ammunition fell from a military helicopter and crashed through the roof of an elementary school in Texas.

After Murder-Suicide Texas Mom Says She'll Cremate Her Children TogetherA North Texas mother has taken to social media again to express her grief and give details on her medical condition after her ex-husband came to her home and opened fire on everyone inside.

Air Force Veteran To Be Buried Wednesday With No Known Family ThereMargaret King died several months ago, but the university where she worked held off burying her, hoping they would find her family.

Oklahoma Woman Mauled To Death By Pack Of Wiener DogsAn Oklahoma sheriff says a 52-year-old woman was attacked and killed by a group of small dogs on May 10.

3 Crashes In Different Cities Along Interstate-30, All Around Same TimeA series of crashes along Interstate-30 early Friday kept emergency crews busy and drivers frustrated throughout the night. All of the crashes happened in different parts of the DFW area.

Baby Girl Dies After Being Left In Hot Car In South TexasThe child's father, who is a teacher at the school where the car was parked, apparently forgot the baby was in the car according to police.

Caught On Camera: Fiery Dump Truck Crash As Car Attempts To Backup On HighwayNorth Texas Tollway Authority cameras were pointed directly onto Highway 360, near Camp Wisdom Road, when a dump truck crashed and burst into flames.