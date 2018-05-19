  • CBS 11On Air

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

MONTAGUE COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Four people were injured after a helicopter crashed in Montague County Saturday morning, authorities say.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says there were four occupants inside the single-engine helicopter when it crashed into heavy trees at around 9:30 a.m. The crash happened about four miles north of Stoneburg in Montague County.

One person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries and three others were transported to local hospitals with incapacitating injuries.

Authorities say the occupants were part of a wounded veterans guided hunt on private property.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating the crash.

