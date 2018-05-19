FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams was arrested in Frisco Saturday for public intoxication.

Police say, at around 4:45 a.m., Frisco officers responded to a vehicle accident near Frisco Green Avenue and Lebanon Road. When they arrived, they found a 2017 blue Lamborghini had struck a light pole, and there was no driver in sight.

According to police, they found the vehicle was registered to Williams. During the investigation, officers found the Cowboys receiver near his home riding an electric bicycle in the roadway.

Williams was then arrested for public intoxication, a Class C misdemeanor. He has been released from the Frisco Detention Center on a $369 bond.

Frisco police are still investigating if there will be charges for striking the light pole and fleeing the scene. The offense would be a Class B misdemeanor since fixing the light pole would cost over $200.

The Cowboys had no comment on Williams’ arrest.