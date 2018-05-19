  • CBS 11On Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A wounded Dallas police officer is now home. Officer Crystal Almeida, who was shot in April while responding to a call at a Home Depot, returned home Saturday after a long stay in the hospital.

crystal Dallas Officer Injured In Deadly Home Depot Shooting Returns Home From Hospital

Crystal Almeida

Almeida has been in the hospital since the triple shooting in northeast Dallas on April 24. Officer Rogelio Santander was shot and killed in the incident and Home Depot loss prevention officer Scott Painter was also shot. Painter was released the hospital early last week.

Almeida was greeted by her fellow Dallas police officers as she left the hospital and returned home.

Dallas Officer Injured In Deadly Home Depot Shooting Returns Home From Hospital

Dallas police officers lined up to greet injured officer Crystal Almeida as she leaves the hospital. (Credit: Snr. Cpl. John Arnold)

Snr. Cpl. John Arnold was at the scene of her departure and took pictures of the officers lining up. Another picture also shows the line of Dallas police squad cars near Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital.

Dallas Officer Injured In Deadly Home Depot Shooting Returns Home From Hospital

Dallas police squad cars lined up near Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital. (Credit: Snr. Cpl. John Arnold)

