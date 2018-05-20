  • CBS 11

SANTA FE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A funeral was held Sunday for a Pakistani exchange student who was killed in a mass shooting at Santa Fe High School Friday. This was the first funeral held after 10 people lost their lives in the shooting.

Sabika Sheikh arrived at school Friday morning with a bright future ahead of her. Now, her body is on its way to Pakistan for burial after a funeral was held Sunday afternoon.

sabika Funeral Held For Exchange Student Killed In Texas School Shooting

Sabika Sheikh (Source: Pakistan Association of Greater Houston/Facebook)

The Houston-area Muslim community is among the chorus of those asking — why?

A mosque in Suger Land, Texas was packed with people paying their respects to the 17-year-old girl very few of them knew.

Sheikh was an exchange student from Pakistan and was planning to head back home in three weeks after graduating to being a career in social work.

She was inside the art class where a teenager started firing shots. She was one of the 10 killed in the shooting. Thirteen others were injured.

Sheikh’s family in Pakistan watched a livestream of her funeral. Muslim leaders in attendance said prayers aren’t enough to stop the mass shootings happening across the country.

“This is all too often becoming a mainstay in America. Our kids can’t go to school and feel safe… I can’t think of anything more painful to a parent than having to bury their child,” said Mustafaa Carroll of the Council on American Islamic Relations.

