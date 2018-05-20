(CBSNEWS) – President Trump tweeted on Sunday that he is demanding the Department of Justice investigate whether the FBI “infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for “Political Purposes.” His demand, which he said he would be “officially” issuing on Monday, comes after days of threats by the president and his allies to expose the identity of an alleged FBI informant who interacted with Trump campaign official in 2016 while the bureau looked into potential ties between the Russian government and members of the campaign.

I hereby demand, and will do so officially tomorrow, that the Department of Justice look into whether or not the FBI/DOJ infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for Political Purposes – and if any such demands or requests were made by people within the Obama Administration! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2018

The informant’s purported role in the Russia investigation was reported by both the New York Times and Washington Post. Mr. Trump added in his tweet on Sunday that he will ask DOJ to investigate whether any potential surveillance was ordered “by people within the Obama administration!”

On Friday, Mr. Trump tweeted that the FBI “implanted” a “spy” in his campaign after a National Review article speculated about the possibility. On Saturday, he again tweeted about the possibility of the DOJ and FBI “infiltrating” his campaign, saying that only the release of classified documents from congressional investigators would “give the conclusive answers.”

The president’s announcement followed a series of earlier tweets on Sunday in which Mr. Trump lambasted the special counsel’s Russia investigation as the “world’s most expensive Witch Hunt.”

….At what point does this soon to be $20,000,000 Witch Hunt, composed of 13 Angry and Heavily Conflicted Democrats and two people who have worked for Obama for 8 years, STOP! They have found no Collussion with Russia, No Obstruction, but they aren’t looking at the corruption… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2018

…in the Hillary Clinton Campaign where she deleted 33,000 Emails, got $145,000,000 while Secretary of State, paid McCabes wife $700,000 (and got off the FBI hook along with Terry M) and so much more. Republicans and real Americans should start getting tough on this Scam. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2018

*READ MORE AT CBSNEWS.COM*