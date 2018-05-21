Man Rams Vehicle Into North Carolina Restaurant, Killing Daughter, 1 OtherA man purposely rammed a vehicle into a North Carolina restaurant Sunday, killing his daughter and another person and injuring several others, authorities said.

Cyclists Tried Scaring Cougar But It Attacked, Killing 1The two mountain bikers did what they were supposed to do when they noticed a mountain lion tailing them on a trail east of Seattle.

Community Gathers To Remember 3 Children Killed In Ponder Murder-SuicideThere was an outpouring of love and support Sunday evening for a mother whose three children were killed in a murder-suicide last Wednesday.

Funeral Held For Exchange Student Killed In Texas School ShootingA funeral was held Sunday for a Pakistani exchange student who was killed in a mass shooting at Santa Fe High School Friday.

Dimitrios Pagourtzis Identified As Sante Fe High School ShooterLaw enforcement sources told CBS News that the shooter is 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis.

Kelly Clarkson Honors Texas School Shooting Victims At Billboard AwardsAn emotional Kelly Clarkson opened the 2018 Billboard Music Awards in tribute to the recent school children and teachers who died in Texas.

Suspect Shot By Fort Worth Officers, Taken To Hospital After Police ChaseFort Worth police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that started as a police chase out of White Settlement.

Houston Police Chief: Politicians 'Not Doing Anything Other Than Offering Prayers' After ShootingsHouston Police Chief Art Acevedo appeared on Face the Nation Sunday and talked about the need for elected officials to take action on gun reform after Friday's mass shooting at Santa Fe High School that killed 10 people and injured 13.

Groundbreaking Research In North Texas Seeks Cure For ALSALS, or Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, is one of the most debilitating and deadliest neurological diseases out there.

Mom Grieves From Hospital Bed Online - 'Every Time I Close My Eyes, I See My Babies; I See Them Dead' The Denton County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting at a home in Ponder that left five people dead, consisting of three children and two men, including the shooter.