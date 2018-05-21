CBS 11 NEWS
Anne Elise Parks' Weather Forecast
Slight rain chances remain in the forecast this week, along with temps in the 90's.
Community Gathers To Remember 3 Children Killed In Ponder Murder-Suicide
There was an outpouring of love and support Sunday evening for a mother whose three children were killed in a murder-suicide last Wednesday.
Funeral Held For Exchange Student Killed In Texas School Shooting
A funeral was held Sunday for a Pakistani exchange student who was killed in a mass shooting at Santa Fe High School Friday. This was the first funeral held after 10 people lost their lives in the shooting.
Curry Comes Alive To Score 35, Warriors Rout Rockets 126-85
The Golden State Warriors made a second-half statement to beat the Rockets 126-85 on Sunday night for a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference finals.
Lopez Goes 8 Innings As White Sox Blank Rangers 3-0
Chicago beat the Texas Rangers 3-0 on Sunday for its first home series win this season.
Jose Abreu, Lucas Giolito Lead White Sox Over Rangers 5-3
The Chicago White Sox rallied from an early deficit for a 5-3 victory over the Texas Rangers on Saturday
Justify Wins Foggy Preakness, Keeps Triple Crown Bid Alive
Justify endured the most difficult race of his career and came away a step closer to becoming trainer Bob Baffert's second Triple Crown champion in four years.
You Don't Have To Go Far To Beat The Heat In DFW This Summer
The dog days of summer will be soon upon us but you don’t have to go too far to cool down.
Amazon Prime Members To Get Extra Discount At Whole Foods
Amazon, which purchased Whole Foods last year, is offering its Prime members an additional 10 percent off of sale items when they shop at Whole Foods stores.
Dallas Zoo Names Baby Giraffe After Retired Cowboys Star Witten
Jason Witten has announced his retirement after 15 seasons with the Cowboys. In honor of his career, the Dallas Zoo said that it was naming their new baby giraffe after the football star.
Bees Can Make Your Garden Thrive, But They Need Your Help
There are native bees in North Texas, and they need your support. Every backyard can help by taking just a few small steps to increase the population of one of the biggest heroes of the insect world.
Treat Mom To A Bed & Breakfast That's Fit For A Queen
Treat your mother to a B&B fit for a queen this Mother's Day.
May 21, 2018 at 5:00 am