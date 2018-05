A manhunt is on for Justin Gonzalez, 25.

GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – An inmate who was being transferred from Garland Jail en route to Dallas County jumped out of the van and fled.

His name is Justin Gonzalez, 25.

He’s wearing a yellow/green vest with blue jeans and is barefoot.

Gonzalez was arrested on May 19 for allegedly driving a stolen car.

Anyone who sees him should the Sheriff’s Department at 214-749-8641