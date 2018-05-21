DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found burning in southeast Dallas County on Sunday evening.

The call came in around 7:30 p.m. in a remote area near Belt Line Road and Post Oak Road east of Wilmer.

Spokesman Raul Reyna said his office received an initial call about suspicious activity.

The caller told officials something was on fire, and when that person got closer to the flames, he or she discovered it was a body that was burning, Reyna said.

Crime scene detectives were called out along with the Dallas County Medical Examiner.

The name, age and gender of the victim was not available Monday morning.