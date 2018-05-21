DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – On Monday a group of 26 military veterans took part in this years The Bush Institutes Warrior Tournament on the links of The Trinity Forest Golf Club.

The tournament, which was held on the same site of the 2018 Byron Nelson aims at honoring military veterans for their sacrifices and dedication to serving post 9/11.

Former President George W. Bush, along with former First Lady Laura Bush were on hand to welcome the veterans and kick off the tournament.

“This is one of the days that Laura and I look forward to the most all year,” said President Bush.

Many of the veterans say the golf tournament gives them a great opportunity to re-connect with other warriors who share similar stories and injuries from their time in service.

“This allows us to meet one another on the outside of the military and build another camaraderie on the golf course,” said Andrew Machelder.

For Army Veteran Roger Benimoff, the invite he received to attend the tournament was something he was looking forward to.

“This is the culmination of a number of years of hard work. My family supporting me and my friends,” said Benimoff.