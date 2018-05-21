DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Glenda Meyer didn’t hesitate.

When the Dallas ISD high school student from Molina High School was asked about her concern for school violence, she quickly interjected. “It’s not only something that is potential, it’s highly probable that we would have a situation like this,” Meyer said.

The situation Meyer referred is a mass school shooting.

The 18 year old senior made the reference while attending a special student conference on school violence and mass shootings. The Dallas Independent School District hosted 6,000 students from various schools to openly talk about active shooter prevention.

“Students had some knowledge of 80 percent of school shootings. Ninety percent of the shootings, a student planned the attack in advance,” safety expert Mark Herrera told the gathering of students inside the American Airlines Center.

Dallas ISD partnered with Herrera, along with representatives from the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI to emphasize a “See Say Do Something” campaign for students.

“We know from stats in 80 percent of school shootings, at least one other person was aware it was going to take place. We need those kids to tell us what’s happening,” Dallas ISD Police Chief Craig Miller explained.

The students were told to look for trouble signs from fellow students and friends, such as social media threats or students showing signs anger or depression.

Students were also told to be aware of their surroundings in every venue, and have an exit plan.

“We want you to make it home. We can prevent school shootings. We want you to intervene,” FBI Agent John Skillestad said to the crowd. Chelsea Collins, 14, joined the event from Skyline High.

“Honestly, I never thought this would be needed, but times change, and we have to prepare for the unexpected.”