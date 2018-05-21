  • CBS 11On Air

By Dan Haggerty
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who killed a well-known Deep Ellum bartender.

Ian Brooks left Brick & Bones early Saturday morning after his Friday night shift as general manager and barkeep.

screen shot 2018 05 21 at 6 16 43 pm Beloved Deep Ellum Bartender Killed By Hit And Run Driver

Ian Brooks

Brooks was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle in the Northbound lanes of I-75 around 3:40 am when another driver crashed into him from behind, according to police.

“He was a loving, loving guy,” said the owner of Brick & Bones, Cliff Edgar. “A genuine and authentic person.”

Edgar closed the bar until Friday. He says the staff is devastated by Brooks’ death and the search for a hit and run suspect.

“There’s no words to describe his loss,” said Edgar.

Police have released very little about the case.

Detectives are working leads, but officers have not released a description of a possible suspect vehicle.

