ZIBO CITY, CHINA (CBSDFW.COM) – A firefighter risked his life to drag a burning liquefied gas cylinder from a house, avoiding an explosion, in east China’s Shandong Province.

Firefighters in Zibo City received an emergency call around 8:30 p.m. Sunday about the house fire.

By the time they reached the home, flames were shooting out from a kitchen window on the second floor. As firefighters poured water on the fire from outside, a liquid gas cylinder in the kitchen caught fire.

Firefighter Dong Yuanzhe raced into the kitchen, dragged the cylinder out and handed it over to his teammates waiting downstairs.

The fire soon died out, but the firefighters kept the water going to prevent the fire from rekindling.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.