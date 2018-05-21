AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – In the wake of last week’s deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School near Houston, Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday he will host a series of roundtable sessions, beginning Tuesday, to “generate solutions that improve safety and security at Texas schools and in our communities.”

The roundtables will include people from across the state, including parents, teachers, students, lawmakers and interest groups that advocate for and against new gun regulations, the Governor’s Office said in a news release.

The roundtables will also include opinions from school administrators that allow the arming of teachers and those that do not, as well as experts on matters of school safety, mental health, law enforcement, bullying and more.

Victims, teachers and family members from Santa Fe, Sutherland Springs, Alpine and Italy, Texas are also being invited to participate in a roundtable discussion later this week, as they, too have endured mass shootings.

The first roundtable is Tuesday, May 22 at the Texas Capitol at 1:30 p.m. in the Governor’s Public Reception Room. DISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa is among those scheduled to be there.

Members of the public interested in sharing their opinion on how to improve school safety can click here.

Organizers will seek input from education and law enforcement leaders on how to improve security in Texas school districts, as well as strategies that benefit our communities. Participants will include administrators from school districts that participate in the School Marshal Program, as well as administrators from school districts that partner with local law enforcement.

“I am seeking the best solutions to make our schools more secure and to keep our communities safe,” said Governor Abbott. “I look forward to hearing from all sides of the debate, and from expert perspectives on these issues. Working together, we can ensure a safe learning environment for students and safer communities for all Texans.”

Additional roundtables will be held on Wednesday, May 23 and Thursday, May 24 at the Texas Capitol.

Attendees for Tuesday’s roundtable include:

Dan Patrick, Lieutenant Governor of Texas

Joe Straus, Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives

John Whitmire, Texas State Senator (D-Houston), Chair, Senate Criminal Justice Committee

Joan Huffman, Texas State Senator (R-Houston), Chair, Senate State Affairs Committee

Phil King, Texas House of Representatives (R-Weatherford), Chair, House Homeland Security and Public Safety Committee

Harold Dutton, Texas House of Representatives (D-Houston), Chair, House Juvenile Justice and Family Issues Committee

Steve McCraw, Director of the Texas Department of Public Safety

Mike Morath, Commissioner of the Texas Education Agency

Chief Allen Banks, Round Rock Police Department – Currently working with local leaders to establish an ISD police department

Craig Bessent, Wylie ISD Assistant Superintendent – School district actively employs the Texas School Marshal Program

J. Pete Blair, Executive Director of Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) Center based at Texas State University

Dr. Michael Hinojosa, Dallas ISD Superintendent – Will provide insight into the safety and security challenges at one of the largest districts in the state

Dr. Ricardo Lopez, Garland ISD Superintendent – School district works with local law enforcement to protect schools

Cindy Marble, Former Special Agent in Charge of U.S. Secret Service Houston Field Office – Expert on campus threat assessment

Kathy Martinez-Prather, Director of the Texas School Safety Center at Texas State University

Marcus Nelson, Waco ISD Superintendent – Will provide perspective on region-specific safety challenges based on his experiences with ISDs across the state

Joe Palacios, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD Director of Safety and Security – Will provide perspective on the unique security challenges that schools along the border face

Jeff Potter, FAIA, Architect – Will lend expertise on school design

Cecilia “Cissy” Reynolds-Perez, Texas School Safety Center Board member and Ray High School Principal

Jack Roady, Criminal District Attorney for Galveston County

Candace Stolz, Director of Emergency Management for the Texas Education Agency

Phillip Taylor, Hays County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant – Will speak on the school shooting response plan implemented by Hays County

Kim Vickers, Texas Commission on Law Enforcement Executive Director – Oversees the Texas School Marshal Program