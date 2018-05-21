NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – Embattled TV chef and restauranteur Mario Batali has lost his television show and is leaving the company he helped to found. He has apologized for his “past behavior,” admitting to “deeply inappropriate” actions with women. Some of his accusers and witnesses opened up to “60 Minutes” correspondent Anderson Cooper about what they say he did.

In a statement released Sunday evening, after “60 Minutes” aired the interviews with alleged victims, the company Batali co-founded with fellow chef Joe Bastianich called the women’s accounts “chilling and deeply disturbing,” and said it was severing all ties with him.

“This was the first we learned” of the women’s accounts, B&B Hospitality Group said in its statement. “Our partnership with Mr. Batali is ending. We have been actively negotiating with Mr. Batali to buy his interests in the restaurants, and he and Joe Bastianich have signed a letter of intent that sets forth the broad terms to do so. We expect to have the final terms set by July 1, and that Nancy Silverton, Lidia Bastianich, Mr. Bastianich, and other current investors will participate in the acquisition.”

