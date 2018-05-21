NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The state of Texas is still reeling after a deadly mass shooting at a high school just south of Houston. This morning a statewide moment of silence is planned to recognize those who were wounded and lost their lives in the shooting at Santa Fe High School.

Governor Greg Abbott has asked that people across Texas pause at 10 a.m. Monday to remember the 10 people killed at Santa Fe High School on Friday and the more than dozen others who were injured.

Since the shooting on Friday Abbott has pledged to convene a roundtable of experts and advocates for both gun rights and gun control to discuss what needs to change to protect schoolchildren.

Abbott dent out the call for a moment of silence on Sunday, releasing a statement that said, in part:

“In the midst of such tragedy, we pray for the victims and those mourning in Santa Fe, while we work to ensure swift and meaningful action to protect our students in schools across our state. I ask all Texans to join in holding a moment of silence tomorrow morning to remember the victims, their families, and first responders of the attack that took place at Santa Fe High School.”

A 17-year-old student has been jailed on capital murder charges, after the shooting that killed 10 people and wounded more than a dozen more.

