LONDON (CNN) – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released several official photographs which were taken on their wedding day by renowned fashion and portrait photographer Alexi Lubomirski. The picutres were taken Saturday afternoon at Windsor Castle, shortly after the couple returned from their two-mile carriage procession around town.

In one photo, the newly-married couple are joined by the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland. The group are surrounded by the page boys and bridesmaids.

Another photo, also taken at Windsor Castle, is a little less formal with just the couple and the children.

“The Duke and Duchess would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their wedding,” said Kensington Palace officials on Monday. “They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and those who watched on television across the UK, Commonwealth, and around the world.”

Lubomirski shared an Instagram photograph of himself on Sunday, walking into St. George’s Chapel on Saturday alongside his wife. “Went to a little wedding today,” Lubomirski said. “Wow. What a fantastic, surreal and wonderful day! Amazing to experience it as a guest and even more incredible to experience it as a photographer.”

The esteemed photographer had been asked to take the official photographs back in January. He was previously tapped to take the couple’s official engagement photographs in the weeks after they announced their engagement.

“I could not be more thrilled or honored to photograph this historic occasion,” Lubomirski stated in January. “Having taken Prince Harry and Ms. Markle’s engagement photos, it brings me such joy to be able to witness again, the next chapter in this wonderful love story.”

