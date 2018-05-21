  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:30 PMTo Be Announced
    9:00 PMElementary
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Burleson Police, Child Protective Services, children left in car, cps, Hamud Mohamed, hot car, Local TV, Mersadez Alexus Young

BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two children were put in Child Protective Services custody and two parents went to jail after leaving the children in a hot car on Saturday while they shopped at Burleson Commons.

Hamud Mohamed and Mersadez Alexus Young were charged with endangering a child.

asuspects Parents Arrested After Children Left In Hot Car While They Shopped

Hamud Mohamed and Mersadez Alexus Young

Burleson Police said a 1-year-old and 3-year-old were left unattended in a vehicle with the windows left slightly open. The parents had left them in the vehicle being watched by their 14-year-old uncle, while the parents were inside a store.

The teen told the parents he was leaving to get a drink.

Officers arrived and found the children were unattended in the vehicle for about 15 minutes and were sweating heavily.

Police said was also loose marijuana detected in the vehicle and on the children.

The children were taken to an area hospital as a precaution then released to family after CPS initial investigation.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s