BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two children were put in Child Protective Services custody and two parents went to jail after leaving the children in a hot car on Saturday while they shopped at Burleson Commons.

Hamud Mohamed and Mersadez Alexus Young were charged with endangering a child.

Burleson Police said a 1-year-old and 3-year-old were left unattended in a vehicle with the windows left slightly open. The parents had left them in the vehicle being watched by their 14-year-old uncle, while the parents were inside a store.

The teen told the parents he was leaving to get a drink.

Officers arrived and found the children were unattended in the vehicle for about 15 minutes and were sweating heavily.

Police said was also loose marijuana detected in the vehicle and on the children.

The children were taken to an area hospital as a precaution then released to family after CPS initial investigation.