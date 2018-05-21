  • CBS 11On Air

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Rangers announced Monday the Texas Rangers Foundation’s net proceeds from the team’s Texas 2 Split 50/50 Raffle for Monday’s and Tuesday’s games with the New York Yankees will be donated to the Santa Fe Education Foundation in memory of the victims of Friday’s tragedy at Santa Fe High School.

Raffle tickets may be purchased from the time the Globe Life Park in Arlington gates open until the last out of the sixth inning.

The Rangers will also observe a moment of silence prior to tonight’s National Anthem at 6:56 p.m.

gettyimages 950792386 e1526934539621 Rangers To Donate Raffle Proceeds To Santa Fe Education Foundation

The Texas Rangers stand as the National Anthem is played before the game against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Park in Arlington on April 22, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

