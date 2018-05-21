ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Rangers announced Monday the Texas Rangers Foundation’s net proceeds from the team’s Texas 2 Split 50/50 Raffle for Monday’s and Tuesday’s games with the New York Yankees will be donated to the Santa Fe Education Foundation in memory of the victims of Friday’s tragedy at Santa Fe High School.

Raffle tickets may be purchased from the time the Globe Life Park in Arlington gates open until the last out of the sixth inning.

The Rangers will also observe a moment of silence prior to tonight’s National Anthem at 6:56 p.m.