Have you seen Michael Nguyen? Call 911 if so. (photo courtesy: Arlington Police Department)

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Arlington have reached out to the public for help finding a missing teenager who was last seen on Friday.

They said Michael Nguyen, 17, was possibly driving a black 2017 Toyota Yaris 4-door with TX LP/JBR-7648 that day.

Anyone with information is urged to please call 911.