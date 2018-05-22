DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A contractor unrelated to Atmos Energy damaged a natural gas line while doing work for a building at 3130 North Harwood in downtown Dallas.

Technicians with Atmos Energy responded and turned off the gas but not before the building and another were evacuated. They’re continuing to make repairs, and as of 1:20 p.m. people were allowed to return to the buildings.

Atmos Energy wanted to remind both customers and contractors to call 811 three business days before starting any digging work.