DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police officer Crystal Almeida left the hospital on Saturday after spending weeks in the ICU fighting for her life after a shooting at a Home Depot in April that killed a fellow officer.

“There’s no place like home,” said Detective Joshua Romero. “There’s nothing like sleeping in your own bed.”

Romero and Almeida are cousins. He’s one of two cousins Almeida has on the Dallas Police Force, and the first family member to speak publicly about her recovery.

“She’s home now resting, recovering,” said Romero. “She’s doing well. Spirits are high.”

He said that Almeida was shot in the left side of her face, but has no problems speaking.

Still, she hasn’t said her thoughts on District Attorney Faith Johnson’s decision to seek the death penalty for the man accused of pulling the trigger that killed officer Rogelio Santander.

“They’re knowledgeable. They know what they’re doing,” said Romero. “And we’re just going to sit back and let them handle that part of it.”

Officers in the Northeast Division have a fundraiser planned for next Friday at the station.

It may be the first time that Officer Almeida makes a public appearance, but that decision has not been finalized.