ELECTION RESULTSLive Updated Elections Results | Streaming Video Updates | Here After 7PM
By Dan Haggerty
Filed Under:Crystal Almeida, dallas police, Home Depot shooting, Injured Officer

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police officer Crystal Almeida left the hospital on Saturday after spending weeks in the ICU fighting for her life after a shooting at a Home Depot in April that killed a fellow officer.

“There’s no place like home,” said Detective Joshua Romero. “There’s nothing like sleeping in your own bed.”

crystal Family Of Dallas Officer Injured In Home Depot Shooting Speaks About Her Recovery

Crystal Almeida

Romero and Almeida are cousins. He’s one of two cousins Almeida has on the Dallas Police Force, and the first family member to speak publicly about her recovery.

“She’s home now resting, recovering,” said Romero. “She’s doing well. Spirits are high.”

He said that Almeida was shot in the left side of her face, but has no problems speaking.

Still, she hasn’t said her thoughts on District Attorney Faith Johnson’s decision to seek the death penalty for the man accused of pulling the trigger that killed officer Rogelio Santander.

“They’re knowledgeable. They know what they’re doing,” said Romero. “And we’re just going to sit back and let them handle that part of it.”

crystal1 Family Of Dallas Officer Injured In Home Depot Shooting Speaks About Her Recovery

Crystal Almeida (Facebook)

Officers in the Northeast Division have a fundraiser planned for next Friday at the station.

It may be the first time that Officer Almeida makes a public appearance, but that decision has not been finalized.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s