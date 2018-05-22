Donald Glover attends the New York premiere for "Solo: A Star Wars Story" on May 21, 2018 in New York City. (credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (CNN) – It makes perfect sense to Donald Glover that his Lando Calrissian character in “Solo: A Star Wars Story” is pansexual. “How can you not be pansexual in space?” he asked SiriusXM’s Entertainment Weekly Radio program. “There are so many things to have sex with.”

Glover stars as Lando in the forthcoming movie, but the character was originally made famous in other “Star Wars” films by actor Billy Dee Williams. Glover plays a younger version of Lando in the new origin story, which hits theaters on Friday.

There has been a buzz about Lando’s sexuality recently after “Solo” co-screenwriter Jonathan Kasdan told The Huffington Post that he believed the character to be pansexual.

Merriam-Webster defines pansexual as “of, relating to, or characterized by sexual desire or attraction that is not limited to people of a particular gender identity or sexual orientation.”

“There’s a fluidity to Donald and Billy Dee’s [portrayal of Lando’s] sexuality,” Kasdan explained. “I would have loved to have gotten a more explicitly LGBT character into this movie. I think it’s time, certainly, for that, and I love the fluidity, sort of the spectrum of sexuality that Donald appeals to and that droids are a part of.”

Glover added that he finds nothing odd about the character being pansexual. “Yeah, he’s coming on to everybody. I mean, yeah, whatever,” he said. “It just didn’t seem that weird to me because I feel like, if you’re in space, it’s kind of like, the door is open!”

The actor said that he even received direction from Williams on how to play the character. “One thing that Billy did say was be charming,” Glover said. “He’s eclectic. He likes different things. He’s somebody who goes around and tries everything, and I just didn’t think about it that much.”

(© Copyright 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)