ELECTION RESULTSLive Updated Elections Results
Filed Under:exchange student, Pakistan, Sabika Sheikh, Santa Fe High School, School Shooting, Texas School Shooting
Sabika Sheikh (Source: Pakistan Association of Greater Houston/Facebook)

KARACHI, Pakistan (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The body of a 17-year-old Pakistani exchange student killed in a mass shooting at Santa Fe High School arrived in the port city of Karachi, where her family lives.

Sabika Sheikh was among 10 students and staff slain Friday at the school that’s about 30 miles southeast of Houston. The alleged shooter is 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who is being held on capital murder charges.

Sabika had planned to return home in a few weeks for Eid al-Fitr, the three-day holiday marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Her body reached her hometown before dawn Wednesday and she was to be buried later in the day.

Sabika was her family’s oldest child and began classes at Santa Fe High School last August.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s