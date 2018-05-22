HOUSTON (AP) – The Houston Astros are wearing T-shirts during batting practice before their game against the San Francisco Giants to honor the victims of last week’s Texas school shooting that left 10 people dead.

The shirts have “We Play For Santa Fe” on them and are in the school’s colors. The green shirts feature the school’s name in gold letters and the Astros logo in white with a gold star.

The Astros wanted to do something to show their support for those affected by the shooting in Santa Fe, which is about 30 miles from their ballpark in downtown Houston.

Manager A.J. Hinch said Tuesday: “We offer support and our intention with these shirts on how to keep the conversation alive on how to hopefully avoid the next one.”

