(CBS11) – Well, summer 2018’s official date is a few weeks away but for The Foote Files, it starts the week prior to the long weekend ahead.

For the second straight year, we are proud to share with you some of the top summer hits of all time. This week we go back to 1968 with a song that you might have thought would be an unlikely choice for a #1 hit… but it was!

Herb Alpert (born March 31, 1935) was a trumpeter whose style was more jazz/easy listening/pop. After a stint in the Army and an attempt at an acting career, he returned to music. He co-wrote songs for Sam Cooke and Jan & Dean. But he had a talent that many creative performers didn’t have: he was (and remains) a fabulous businessman. So in 1962, he and his partner Jerry Moss formed A&M Records. A&M became one of the most successful independent record labels in the world, with such artists as The Carpenters, Cat Stevens, Joe Cocker, and Sergio Mendes & Brasil ’66. Alpert’s band was called The Tijiuana Brass. From 1962 to 1987, Alpert and The Brass hit the Billboard Top 40 charts 19 times with two #1 hits and five hits in the top 10. His most successful hit (in my opinion) was a #1 hit in 1968, especially during the summer time called, “This Guy’s In Love With You.”

Written by Burt Bacharach and Hal David and produced by Alpert and Moss, it was released in April 1968 and moved quickly up the Billboard Hot 100. It was #1 for four consecutive weeks, the #1 adult contemporary hit, and on the chart for twelve weeks. Running 3:55 (which was a little longer than normal back then but not so much today), the lyrics go like this:

“You see this guy, this guy’s in love with you

Yes I’m in love who looks at you the way I do

When you smile I can tell it know each other very well

How can I show you I’m glad I got to know you ’cause

I’ve heard some talk they say you think I’m fine

Yes I’m in love and what I’d do to make you mine

Tell me now is it so don’t let me be the last to know

My hands are shakin’ don’t let my heart keep breaking ’cause

I need your love, I want your love

Say you’re in love and you’ll be my girl, if not I’ll just die

Tell me now is it so don’t let me be the last to know

My hands are shakin’ don’t let my heart keep breaking ’cause

I need your love, I want your love

Say you’re in love and you’ll be my girl, if not I’ll just die”

This song also had some female renditions performed by Dionne Warwick, Aretha Franklin, Dusty Springfield, Petula Clark, Brenda Lee, and Ella Fitzgerald. Fifty years later, this song still tugs at my heart.

So here he is………..Herb Alpert and “This Guy’s In Love With You.”