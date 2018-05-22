DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The North Texas mom who grieved on Facebook Live hours after her ex-husband shot their three children to death along with her current boyfriend before killing himself last Wednesday, is out of the hospital.

Amanda Simpson, who was shot in the shoulder and had surgery, spoke to family and friends on a public Facebook Live from her hospital bed multiple times during her stay at Medical Center Denton.

She was at the vigil for her children Sunday where she thanked the community for all of their support.

“They are the happiest children I’ve ever known,” said Simpson. “I want to thank all of you for being here. They loved every single one of you.”

In her first Facebook Live video last Wednesday, Simpson said through tears, “I’ve relived it over and over and every time I close my eyes, I see my babies… I see them dead. Every time I close my eyes, you don’t want to know what I see…”

The videos are no longer on Simpson’s Facebook account.

Simpson said at the time, she was angry with the judge who handled her divorce, and that she had warned the court Painter was mentally unstable.

“I made it very clear to the judge that he was mentally unstable. And they didn’t listen. So now, I don’t have my babies,” said Simpson.

She said he even tried to commit suicide after she refused to get back together with him.