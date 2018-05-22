DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas’ White Rock Lake was named as one of the world’s top 14 most haunted bodies of water in a recent Readers Digest article.

The most prominent ghost story there “Lady Of The Lake” dates back to the 1940’s.

Susan Gregory Drechsel is with the Friends of White Rock Lake group and knows the story well.

She said several people over the years have told similar encounters of helping a distressed young woman in a soaked white dress out of the water.

They then subsequently offer her a ride home, and when they get to the house Drechsel said, “When they turn around to look at her she’s gone and there’s just a puddle of water.”

It’s that same story that Dallas R&B singer Ernie Johnson says peaked his curiosity as a young man in the 60’s when according to him he would go to the lake to sing love songs in hopes of luring the Lady of The Lake’s spirit.

Johnson said, “I figured that would bring her out the lake. That was so stupid. We did some stupid things back then but it was fun.”

The ghost story has continued through the decades and aside from some details it has remained the same over time.

Drechsel says it’s no surprise to see White Rock Lake show up on the Readers Digest list.

She added, “We don’t want to lose our lady of the lake story, but we don’t want it to turn into anything other than what it’s been.”