FORNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Forney Police are trying to catch people who are passing counterfeit bills at local businesses.

Detectives said they need help in identifying the people in surveillance video believed to be associated with the cases.

Police did not say what denomination the bills are or specifically what to look out for.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects can contact Forney Police Department detectives at 972-564-7663.

People can also leave information anonymously at Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-847-7522 and if that information leads to an arrest, a reward could be granted to the caller.