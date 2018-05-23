ELECTION RESULTSLive Updated Elections Results
By Jeff Jamison
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Some of golf’s greatest players will be at the Colonial Country Club this weekend for the Fort Worth Invitational, a tournament rich with tradition. This is the 72nd year for the tournament, which officially begins on Thursday morning.

“We’re very proud of our history,” explained Colonial Country Club president Rob Doby early Wednesday morning. “It is the longest-running event held consecutively at the same venue. That history starts and ends with Ben Hogan, who’s our only five-time champion.”

Other past winners include Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino and Jack Nicklaus. The names of the winners are all included on the club’s Wall of Champions. “Everybody wants to stop and see the Wall and see the list of the ‘who’s who’ of professional golf in this country,” said tournament chairman Rob Hood.

Kevin Kisner won the Fort Worth Invitational last year.

Fort Worth Invitational's Plaid Jacket

(credit: Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

But, before PGA players start competing for a plaid jacket this year, the club is holding the Colonial Pro-Am on Wednesday, with 52 teams made up of 104 pros, celebrities and other sports figures. “We’re fortunate enough to have Bill Murray come back and play with us,” said tournament director Michael Tothe. “He’s always a fan favorite.”

In fact, Wednesday might be the best time to take some pictures of the players, as there are far fewer spectators crowding the course. “It’s not stressed. It’s more relaxed,” Hood said. “It’s a great day to come out and see guys kind of joke around and have a good time with everyone.”

The Champion’s Dinner follows on Wednesday night, where all past winners are invited back to celebrate.

