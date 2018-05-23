Filed Under:Baby Giraffe, Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Zoo, Jason Witten, public debut, Witten, Witten the giraffe

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The public is a day away from getting its first in-person look at the Dallas Zoo’s newest addition.

The zoo shared some new video of Witten the giraffe calf on Wednesday.

screen shot 2018 05 23 at 4 35 10 pm Time To Meet Witten The Giraffe In Person!

Witten the giraffe (Dallas Zoo)

The calf, born last month, was named after Jason Witten, the Dallas Cowboys legendary tight end who retired days before the calf’s birth.

Witten is now six-feet tall and weighs 185 pounds. That’s the giraffe, not the former player.

He’s still a little bit smaller than his namesake but that will change soon.

Witten makes his public debut on Thursday!

